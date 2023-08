The mother of Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has gone on a hunger strike because of the "inhuman hunt" against her son.

Rubiales kissed forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's Women's World Cup final win - something the player said was not consensual.

His mother - Angeles Bejar - has now locked herself in a church in Motril.

Advertisement

He's been suspended by Fifa, while regional bosses will meet to decide what steps to take next.