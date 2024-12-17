Mossy Lawler signs two-year contract extension

Munster's Mossy Lawler has signed a two-year contract extension with the province as Skills and Assistant Attack Coach.

Lawler rejoined the province as Skills Coach ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and helped Munster top the URC table and reach the competition’s semi-final last season.

A former Munster player, Mossy returned to the province in 2023 after eight years with Connacht Rugby.

He held the roles of Attack and Skills Coach with the Connacht senior men’s squad along with roles of Elite Player Development Officer with their academy and Head Coach to the Connacht Eagles.

Lawler played with Munster from 2000 to 2008, enjoying Champions Cup, Celtic League and Celtic Cup success before making the move to play in the Premiership with Wasps.

The Limerick man has previously held the position of UL Bohemian’s Director of Rugby and coached at his former school Ardscoil Rís.

Attack Coach Mike Prendergast and Defence Coach Denis Leamy both signed two-year contract extensions last month.