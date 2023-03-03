Morris selected to u18's Ireland squad for Six Nations festival

Kerry's Lily Morris has been selected for the Ireland U18’s women’s squad which has been announced for the Six Nations festival.
The Killarney player is one of seven Munster players on the panel.
