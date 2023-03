Morocco is to join Spain and Portugal’s joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

UEFA has given the green light for the Iberian nations to link up with Morocco in an effort to thwart a bid involving Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the 2026 World Cup will be the longest ever, with 104 matches.

But FIFA is abandoning plans to have sixteen groups of three, with the 48 qualifiers to be split into twelve groups of four.

32 teams will go through to a new second round.