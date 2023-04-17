Morning session concludes on Day Two of Ireland's test match with Sri Lanka

The morning session on Day Two of Ireland's test match with Sri Lanka has concluded.
The hosts are 503 for the loss of six wickets off 116 overs in Galle.
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first.
Advertisement
The morning session on Day Two of Ireland's test match with Sri Lanka has concluded.
The hosts are 503 for the loss of six wickets off 116 overs in Galle.
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus