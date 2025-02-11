Advertisement
Sport

More Welsh Open first round action today

Feb 11, 2025 07:44 By radiokerrysport
More Welsh Open first round action today
There's more Welsh Open first round action today.

Antrim native Jordan Brown faces England's David Gilbert from 3-o'clock this afternoon.

Mark Allen advanced last night after his 4-3 victory over Stan Moody.

