More racing at Downpatrick today

There's more racing at Downpatrick this weekend.
The Sunday card goes to post at 2pm this afternoon.
There's also racing at Gowran Park where the first of the 7 racecard kicks off 15 minutes later.
Advertisement
There's more racing at Downpatrick this weekend.
The Sunday card goes to post at 2pm this afternoon.
There's also racing at Gowran Park where the first of the 7 racecard kicks off 15 minutes later.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus