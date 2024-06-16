Advertisement
Sport

More racing at Downpatrick today

Jun 16, 2024 09:57 By radiokerrysport
More racing at Downpatrick today
There's more racing at Downpatrick this weekend.

The Sunday card goes to post at 2pm this afternoon.

There's also racing at Gowran Park where the first of the 7 racecard kicks off 15 minutes later.

