More Provincial titles up for grabs today

Limerick champions Kilmallock take on Waterford kingpins Ballygunner in the AIB Munster Senior Hurling Championship final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh from half-3.

Before that, the Connacht Senior Football title is up for grabs, when Knockmore take on Padraig Pearses at James Stephen's Park.

Knockmore have won the last two Mayo Championships while Pearses have taken two of the last three Roscommon titles.

Advertisement

Throw in for this one, is at half-past-1.

Elsewhere, in Rathdowney, Laois and Wexford hurlers meet in Walsh Cup action from 2 o'clock.