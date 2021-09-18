Advertisement
More Premier League action today after Leeds-Newcastle draw

Sep 18, 2021
More Premier League action today after Leeds-Newcastle draw
Newcastle and Leeds are both still waiting for their first wins of the new Premier League season.

They played out a 1-1 draw last night at St. James’s Park.

Action in the Premier League resumes this lunchtime, with Wolves playing host to Brentford.

At 3, Liverpool welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield.

Arsenal will look to build on last week’s win over Norwich when they go to Burnley.

Manchester City seek a fourth consecutive win with Southampton visiting the Etihad.

And Norwich remain without a point ahead of their meeting with Watford.

At 5.30, in-form Everton go to Aston Villa.

