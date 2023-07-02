More national medals for Kerry

At the national u12 and u13 championships in Tullamore Sam O’Shea from star of the Laune won gold in the u12 boys turbo javelin with a champion best performance of 36.13m. There were two medals for Chloe O’Flaherty from Lios Tuathail who won silver in u13 girls long jump and bronze in the 80m. Kieran Moloney from Killarney valley won silver in u13 boys shot and Tralee harriers Tommy Moynihan was joint third in u13 boys high jump.

The action stayed in Tullamore today for the national u20 and u23 championships. There was gold for Kiera Kennelly from Killarney valley in u23 high jump with. 1.75m clearance and team mate Dara looney was third in u20 long jump with 6.27m. Luke O’Carroll from Tralee harriers was third in the u23 long jump with a leap of 7.04m.