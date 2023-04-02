Advertisement
More medals for Kerry at nationals

Apr 2, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
More medals for Kerry at nationals
On day Day 3 of the Athletics Ireland 123.ie National Indoor Championships:

U16 boys shot, gold for Kieran Keane An Riocht

U14 boys 800m, silver for Ryan Vickers Farranfore Maine Valley

U18 boys 200m, bronze for Cian O’Brien Killarney Valley

Under 18 800m, Oisin Lynch Killarney Valley silver

U13 boys shot put, bronze for Kieran Molonoey Killarney Valley

In the U17 girls 200m Saoirse Dillon ran a great heat for automatic qualification and was a very close 4th in the final. Same applies to Brendan O’Leary from Lios Tuathail who was 4th in the U19 boys 200m final.

