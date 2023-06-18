More medals for Kerry at Munster Championships

Gold:

Kieran Keane, An Riocht, U16 boys shot

Sheridan Reed, An Riocht, U18 girls 2000m steeplechase

Dylan O’Brien, Killarney valley, U17 boys discus

Bao Foley, Tralee Harriers, U17 boys long jump

Nicole Walker, An Riocht, U19 girls 200m

Silver:

Ryan Vickers, Farranfore Maine Valley, U14 boys 80m

Gideon Reed, An Riocht, U14 boys shot

Clodagh Healy, Gneeveguilla, U14 girls hammer

Megan Sheahan, Gneeveguilla, U16 girls hammer

Rian Walsh, Tralee Harriers, U16 boy shot

Niamh O’Shea, Farranfore Maine Valley, U17 girls discus

Bronze:

Brianna Sheahan, Gneeveguilla, U14 girls hammer

Maddie O’Riordan, Lios Tuathail, U15 girls high jump

Eoin Malik, St Brendan’s, under 16 boys javelin and long jump

Saliou Sow, Tralee Harriers, U18 boys long jump

Cian O’Brien, Killarney Valley, U18 boys 200m

Peter O’Mahony, St Brendan’s, U17 boys 300m hurdles

Lios Tuathail U17 girls 4 x 100m relay

In the DSD Games Luke O’Carroll, Tralee Harriers won the men’s long jump with a new record of 7.09m while Shona Heaslip (An Riocht) took the women’s 5,000m title.

Ciara Kennelly from Killarney Valley took the Northern Ireland senior women’s high jump title with a clearance of 1.75m.