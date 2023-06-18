More medals for Kerry at Munster Championships

Gold:
Kieran Keane, An Riocht, U16 boys shot
Sheridan Reed, An Riocht, U18 girls 2000m steeplechase
Dylan O’Brien, Killarney valley, U17 boys discus
Bao Foley, Tralee Harriers, U17 boys long jump
Nicole Walker, An Riocht, U19 girls 200m
Silver:
Ryan Vickers, Farranfore Maine Valley, U14 boys 80m
Gideon Reed, An Riocht, U14 boys shot
Clodagh Healy, Gneeveguilla, U14 girls hammer
Megan Sheahan, Gneeveguilla, U16 girls hammer
Rian Walsh, Tralee Harriers, U16 boy shot
Niamh O’Shea, Farranfore Maine Valley, U17 girls discus
Bronze:
Brianna Sheahan, Gneeveguilla, U14 girls hammer
Maddie O’Riordan, Lios Tuathail, U15 girls high jump
Eoin Malik, St Brendan’s, under 16 boys javelin and long jump
Saliou Sow, Tralee Harriers, U18 boys long jump
Cian O’Brien, Killarney Valley, U18 boys 200m
Peter O’Mahony, St Brendan’s, U17 boys 300m hurdles
Lios Tuathail U17 girls 4 x 100m relay
In the DSD Games Luke O’Carroll, Tralee Harriers won the men’s long jump with a new record of 7.09m while Shona Heaslip (An Riocht) took the women’s 5,000m title.
Ciara Kennelly from Killarney Valley took the Northern Ireland senior women’s high jump title with a clearance of 1.75m.