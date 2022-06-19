More medals for Ireland

Ellen Keane has claimed a silver medal at the World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira.

She came home in her SB8 100m breaststroke in a time of 1:22.20, just missing out on first place to 13-year-old Anastasiya Dmytriv from Spain.

Meanwhile Nicole Turner has picked up her second bronze medal of the week.

She came third in the final of the S-6 500-metre butterfly.

While Roisin Ni Riain’s attempt at a hat-trick of medals just came up short as she finished a close 4th in the final of the 200-metre individual medley S-M-13.