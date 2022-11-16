Advertisement
More Injury Woes For France

Nov 16, 2022 10:11 By radiokerrysport
France suffered yet another injury ahead of the World Cup last night.

RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku suffered a knee injury in training, and will miss the tournament in Qatar.

His place in the squad is set to go to Eintracht Frankfurt's Kolo Muani

France begin their defence of the World Cup on Tuesday against Australia.

Several World Cup participants are in warm-up friendly action today.

2018 finalists Croatia take on Saudi Arabia in Riyadh.

Germany are in Muscat to play Oman.

While Argentina face the United Arab Emirates.

