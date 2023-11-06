More injury woe for Munster and Snyman

There’s more injury woe for Munster and RG Snyman.

The province say the lock requires surgery in his native South Africa on a chest-shoulder injury sustained during the World Cup final.

Snyman’s managed only a handful of Munster appearances since joining in 2020, and is out of contract at the end of this season.

His fellow World Cup-winner Jean Kleyn has been strongly linked with a move to Lyon at the end of this season.

Calvin Nash requires assessment on a knee injury sustained during Saturday’s win over the Dragons.

But Graham Rowntree’s Ireland contingent are back in the frame for Friday’s game away to Ulster.

Ulster say Will Addison requires a scan on the hamstring injury that ruled him out of their weekend defeat to Connacht.

The full-back sustained the problem during their warm-up at the Sportsground.

Addison had only returned to action at the start of the season after almost two-years out.