Advertisement
Sport

More injury woe for Munster and Snyman

Nov 6, 2023 16:56 By radiokerrysport
More injury woe for Munster and Snyman
Share this article

There’s more injury woe for Munster and RG Snyman.

The province say the lock requires surgery in his native South Africa on a chest-shoulder injury sustained during the World Cup final.

Snyman’s managed only a handful of Munster appearances since joining in 2020, and is out of contract at the end of this season.

Advertisement

His fellow World Cup-winner Jean Kleyn has been strongly linked with a move to Lyon at the end of this season.

Calvin Nash requires assessment on a knee injury sustained during Saturday’s win over the Dragons.

But Graham Rowntree’s Ireland contingent are back in the frame for Friday’s game away to Ulster.

Advertisement

=====

Ulster say Will Addison requires a scan on the hamstring injury that ruled him out of their weekend defeat to Connacht.

The full-back sustained the problem during their warm-up at the Sportsground.

Advertisement

Addison had only returned to action at the start of the season after almost two-years out.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

English F-A condemns tragedy chanting
Advertisement
Haaland likely to be fit for weekend
Kerry racing news
Advertisement

Recommended

English F-A condemns tragedy chanting
Stargazers in Kerry see Northern Lights in skies last night
Almost 50% increase in number of gorse fires in Kerry during first nine months of year
Kerry racing news
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus