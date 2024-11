There's more first round action at the UK Championship in York today.

World number one Judd Trump takes on Australian Neil Robertson this afternoon.

While John Higgins of Scotland faces He Guoqiang from China.

Advertisement

Both matches are best-of-11-frame encounters.

Last night, world champion Kyren Wilson sailed into the second round with a 6-0 whitewash of Stephen Maguire.

On the other table, Chris Wakelin was a 6-4 winner over Matthew Selt.