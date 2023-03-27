Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures

Mar 27, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures Monday local GAA fixtures
Share this article

U-15 County Football League - Division 9C
Mon, 27 Mar, Venue: Keel, (1), Keel/Listry V Kerins O'Rahilly's 18:30, Ref: Adam Scanlon

U-15 County Hurling Feile na nGaeil - Division 2/3 - Group B
Mon, 27 Mar, Venue: Kilgarvan, (2), Kenmare/Kilgarvan V Abbeydorney 18:30, Ref: Barry Lyons

Minor Football League Division 1
Mon, 27 Mar,
Mon, 27 Mar, Venue: Gallaras (An Ghaeltacht), (Round 4), An Ghaeltacht V Keel/Listry 19:00, Ref: Tim Falvey

Advertisement

Minor Football League Division 2B
Mon, 27 Mar,
Mon, 27 Mar, Venue: Castleisland Desmonds, (Round 4), Castleisland Desmonds V Rathmore 18:30, Ref: James Brosnan

Minor Football League Division 4B
Mon, 27 Mar,
Mon, 27 Mar, Venue: Dingle, (Round 4), Dingle V John Mitchels 18:30, Ref: Billy O Shea

Minor Football League Division 6B
Mon, 27 Mar,
Mon, 27 Mar, Venue: Lispole, (Round 4), Annascaul/Lispole V Firies 18:30, Ref: Michael Moriarty

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus