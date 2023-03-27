Monday local GAA fixtures

U-15 County Football League - Division 9C
Mon, 27 Mar, Venue: Keel, (1), Keel/Listry V Kerins O'Rahilly's 18:30, Ref: Adam Scanlon
U-15 County Hurling Feile na nGaeil - Division 2/3 - Group B
Mon, 27 Mar, Venue: Kilgarvan, (2), Kenmare/Kilgarvan V Abbeydorney 18:30, Ref: Barry Lyons
Minor Football League Division 1
Mon, 27 Mar, Venue: Gallaras (An Ghaeltacht), (Round 4), An Ghaeltacht V Keel/Listry 19:00, Ref: Tim Falvey
Minor Football League Division 2B
Mon, 27 Mar, Venue: Castleisland Desmonds, (Round 4), Castleisland Desmonds V Rathmore 18:30, Ref: James Brosnan
Minor Football League Division 4B
Mon, 27 Mar, Venue: Dingle, (Round 4), Dingle V John Mitchels 18:30, Ref: Billy O Shea
Minor Football League Division 6B
Mon, 27 Mar, Venue: Lispole, (Round 4), Annascaul/Lispole V Firies 18:30, Ref: Michael Moriarty