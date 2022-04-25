Advertisement
Sport

Monday local soccer fixtures & results

Apr 25, 2022 08:04 By radiokerrysport
Monday local soccer fixtures & results Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Share this article

14’s Girls Premier
Killarney Celtic v MEK Galaxy 7.00

Boys John Joe Naughton 13’s Cup Last 16
MEK Galaxy A v Castleisland 6.30

Boys John Joe Naughton 13’s Shield Last 16
St Brendan’s Park D v Ballyhar Dynamos 6.45

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus