Sport

Monday local soccer fixtures & results

Mar 3, 2025 08:13 By radiokerrysport
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
KDL Premier A

Park 0 Killarney Athletic 5

Scorers: Josh Bowler 2 and 1 each from Oisin O'Sullivan, Matthew Horgan and Aaron Burke.

Senior Women
Castleisland 2 Dingle 1
Goalscorers
Siobhan Mahoney
Rachel Cronin

U16 Girls National Trophy Last 16

Leeside United 0-3 Killarney Celtic

Killarney Celtic scorers: Holly Forrest x2, Ali Bowler

U14 Eve O’ Callaghan Memorial Cup Prelim Round

Killarney Athletic 3 v Listowel Celtic 0 w/o

U15 Girls Premier

Dingle 3-1 Fenit

Fenit scorer: Abi Kearney

U16 Boys National Cup Last 16

Leixlip United 4-1 Mastergeeeha

Mastergeeha scorer: Jack Buckey

U14 Boys Division 1

Park B 2-4 LB Rovers A

U14 Boys Division 2 North

Park C 3-0 LB Rovers B

U16 Boys Tucker Kelly Cup/Shield Round 1

Park B 4-5 Castlemaine

