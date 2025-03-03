Monday local soccer fixtures & results

KDL Premier A
Park 0 Killarney Athletic 5
Scorers: Josh Bowler 2 and 1 each from Oisin O'Sullivan, Matthew Horgan and Aaron Burke.
Senior Women
Castleisland 2 Dingle 1
Goalscorers
Siobhan Mahoney
Rachel Cronin
U16 Girls National Trophy Last 16
Leeside United 0-3 Killarney Celtic
Killarney Celtic scorers: Holly Forrest x2, Ali Bowler
U14 Eve O’ Callaghan Memorial Cup Prelim Round
Killarney Athletic 3 v Listowel Celtic 0 w/o
U15 Girls Premier
Dingle 3-1 Fenit
Fenit scorer: Abi Kearney
U16 Boys National Cup Last 16
Leixlip United 4-1 Mastergeeeha
Mastergeeha scorer: Jack Buckey
U14 Boys Division 1
Park B 2-4 LB Rovers A
U14 Boys Division 2 North
Park C 3-0 LB Rovers B
U16 Boys Tucker Kelly Cup/Shield Round 1
Park B 4-5 Castlemaine