Monday local soccer fixtures & results

KDL Div 4
Mastergeeha 3 Fenit 1
Conor O Leary hattrick
Inter League
All Ireland Semi Final:
Advertisement
Kerry U14 Girls 4-0 South Belfast
Kerry scorers: Laura Heaphy, Ava Harty, Nessa Kirby, Eilidh Cregan
All Ireland Quarter Final:
Advertisement
Kerry U16 Boys 0-1 South Belfast
GIRLS:
U15 Girls Premier
Advertisement
Fenit 4-0 Castleisland
Fenit scorers: Scorers: Abi Kearney(2), Fiadh Nelan, Erin Hart
BOYS:
Advertisement
U12 Boys Division 1
LB Rovers A 1-1 Park C
Ferry Rangers 2-0 Listowel Celtic B
Advertisement
Scores for Ferry Rangers Tamatea Charlie and Tom O Donnell.
Today:
U14 Girls Division 1
Castleisland v LB Rovers 7pm