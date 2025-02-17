Advertisement
Sport

Monday local soccer fixtures & results

Feb 17, 2025 11:12 By radiokerrysport
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Share this article

KDL Div 4
Mastergeeha 3 Fenit 1
Conor O Leary hattrick

Inter League

All Ireland Semi Final:

Advertisement

Kerry U14 Girls 4-0 South Belfast

Kerry scorers: Laura Heaphy, Ava Harty, Nessa Kirby, Eilidh Cregan

All Ireland Quarter Final:

Advertisement

Kerry U16 Boys 0-1 South Belfast

GIRLS:

U15 Girls Premier

Advertisement

Fenit 4-0 Castleisland

Fenit scorers: Scorers: Abi Kearney(2), Fiadh Nelan, Erin Hart

BOYS:

Advertisement

U12 Boys Division 1

LB Rovers A 1-1 Park C

Ferry Rangers 2-0 Listowel Celtic B

Advertisement

Scores for Ferry Rangers Tamatea Charlie and Tom O Donnell.

Today:

U14 Girls Division 1

Castleisland v LB Rovers 7pm

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Buivydas and Blount make final Ireland squad
Advertisement
Kerry FC attention turns to Cobh outing
Kerry discover Championship opponents
Advertisement

Recommended

Basketball Ireland weekend review
Buivydas and Blount make final Ireland squad
Kerry FC attention turns to Cobh outing
Ireland beginning preparations today for Nations League clash with Turkey
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus