Monday local soccer fixtures & results

Feb 3, 2025 09:42 By radiokerrysport
U17 Premier
Killorglin 0-6 Mastergeeha
⚽⚽⚽Gleb Taranov
⚽⚽ Milosz Miezgoda
⚽ Mateusz Pfiste

U12 Girl’s National Cup Last 32
Swords Celtic 3-2 Castleisland AFC AET

Castleisland scorers: Bella Clifford, Ava McCarthy

U14 Girl’s National Cup Last 32
Bearna na Forbachta Aontaithe 2-1 Killarney Athletic

Killarney Athletic scorer: Aoife Kelleher

U16 Girl’s National Cup Last 32
Salthill Devon 3-2 Listowel Celtic

Listowel Celtic scorers: Eadaoin Larkin, Laura Meehan

U12 Boy’s Division 1
Fenit B 1-1 Ferry Rangers

Scorer for Fenit: Luke McCann

Today:

U14 Girl’s National Trophy Last 32
Killarney Celtic v Tulla United Blue 12pm

U16 Girl’s National Trophy Last 32
Killeshin FC v Killarney Celtic 1pm

U12 Girl’s South
Inter Kenmare B v Killarney Athletic A 3pm

U14 Girl’s Division 1
Fenit v Castleisland 1pm

U16 Girls Premier
Killarney Athletic v Mastergeeha 12pm

U13 Boy’s Premier
Dingle v Killorglin 3pm

U14 Boy’s Division 2 North
Listowel Celtic C v LB Rovers B 1pm

U14 Boy’s Division 2 South
Iveragh B v Milltown 6pm

U16 Boy’s Premier
Mastergeeha v Killorglin 12pm

