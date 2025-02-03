Monday local soccer fixtures & results

U17 Premier
Killorglin 0-6 Mastergeeha
⚽⚽⚽Gleb Taranov
⚽⚽ Milosz Miezgoda
⚽ Mateusz Pfiste
U12 Girl’s National Cup Last 32
Swords Celtic 3-2 Castleisland AFC AET
Castleisland scorers: Bella Clifford, Ava McCarthy
U14 Girl’s National Cup Last 32
Bearna na Forbachta Aontaithe 2-1 Killarney Athletic
Killarney Athletic scorer: Aoife Kelleher
U16 Girl’s National Cup Last 32
Salthill Devon 3-2 Listowel Celtic
Listowel Celtic scorers: Eadaoin Larkin, Laura Meehan
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Fenit B 1-1 Ferry Rangers
Scorer for Fenit: Luke McCann
Today:
U14 Girl’s National Trophy Last 32
Killarney Celtic v Tulla United Blue 12pm
U16 Girl’s National Trophy Last 32
Killeshin FC v Killarney Celtic 1pm
U12 Girl’s South
Inter Kenmare B v Killarney Athletic A 3pm
U14 Girl’s Division 1
Fenit v Castleisland 1pm
U16 Girls Premier
Killarney Athletic v Mastergeeha 12pm
U13 Boy’s Premier
Dingle v Killorglin 3pm
U14 Boy’s Division 2 North
Listowel Celtic C v LB Rovers B 1pm
U14 Boy’s Division 2 South
Iveragh B v Milltown 6pm
U16 Boy’s Premier
Mastergeeha v Killorglin 12pm