Monday local soccer fixtures & results

Interleague

U14 Kerry Girls 3-2 Limerick District, AET

Kerry scorers: Eilidh Cregan, Alannah Crossan x2

Advertisement

U14 Kerry Boys 1-1 Cobh Ramblers

Kerry scorer: Max Moynihan

U12 Boy’s Division 1

Camp B 0-6 Park C

Advertisement

Igor Jasiński, Darragh Counihan, Conor Roche, Leo Fitzgibbon and Iarlaith Clifford were amongst the Park scorers

KDL

Tralee Bay Wanders 3 Lenamore B 4

Lenamore scorers

Mossy Jurca⚽

Donal Leahy ⚽

Michael Gill ⚽

Cian Sheehy ⚽

Advertisement

DBR 6-2 Elton Wanderers

Luke Burgess 2

Joe Sheehy 1

Mykhailov 1

Mark O Callaghan 1

Matthew Flaherty 1

Division 4

Tralee Dynamos C 3-2 Mainebank FC

Both Mainebank FC goals from Paudie O’Sullivan

Charleville Cheese Senior Women Premier

Dingle Bay Rovers 0-6 Killarney Celtic

Celtic Goal scorers:

Amber MacIndoe x2

Ellie Mai Nugent x2

Katie Doe

Clodagh Moriarty

Player of the match: Norma Mahony, controlled midfield well and always looked to get the ball moving forwards.

Advertisement

U17 Premier

Castleisland 0 Killarney Ath 7

Senior Women

Castleisland 1 Listowel 3

Scorer: Rachel Templeman

Today:

Advertisement

U12 Girl’s South

Inter Kenmare B v Mastergeeha 7pm

U16 Girls Premier

Killarney Celtic v Inter Kenmare 8pm