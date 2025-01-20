Monday local soccer fixtures & results

Interleague
U14 Kerry Girls 3-2 Limerick District, AET
Kerry scorers: Eilidh Cregan, Alannah Crossan x2
U14 Kerry Boys 1-1 Cobh Ramblers
Kerry scorer: Max Moynihan
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Camp B 0-6 Park C
Igor Jasiński, Darragh Counihan, Conor Roche, Leo Fitzgibbon and Iarlaith Clifford were amongst the Park scorers
KDL
Tralee Bay Wanders 3 Lenamore B 4
Lenamore scorers
Mossy Jurca⚽
Donal Leahy ⚽
Michael Gill ⚽
Cian Sheehy ⚽
DBR 6-2 Elton Wanderers
Luke Burgess 2
Joe Sheehy 1
Mykhailov 1
Mark O Callaghan 1
Matthew Flaherty 1
Division 4
Tralee Dynamos C 3-2 Mainebank FC
Both Mainebank FC goals from Paudie O’Sullivan
Charleville Cheese Senior Women Premier
Dingle Bay Rovers 0-6 Killarney Celtic
Celtic Goal scorers:
Amber MacIndoe x2
Ellie Mai Nugent x2
Katie Doe
Clodagh Moriarty
Player of the match: Norma Mahony, controlled midfield well and always looked to get the ball moving forwards.
U17 Premier
Castleisland 0 Killarney Ath 7
Senior Women
Castleisland 1 Listowel 3
Scorer: Rachel Templeman
Today:
U12 Girl’s South
Inter Kenmare B v Mastergeeha 7pm
U16 Girls Premier
Killarney Celtic v Inter Kenmare 8pm