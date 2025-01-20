Advertisement
Sport

Monday local soccer fixtures & results

Jan 20, 2025 08:51 By radiokerrysport
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Share this article

Interleague

U14 Kerry Girls 3-2 Limerick District, AET

Kerry scorers: Eilidh Cregan, Alannah Crossan x2

Advertisement

U14 Kerry Boys 1-1 Cobh Ramblers

Kerry scorer: Max Moynihan

U12 Boy’s Division 1
Camp B 0-6 Park C

Advertisement

Igor Jasiński, Darragh Counihan, Conor Roche, Leo Fitzgibbon and Iarlaith Clifford were amongst the Park scorers

KDL

Tralee Bay Wanders 3 Lenamore B 4
Lenamore scorers
Mossy Jurca⚽
Donal Leahy ⚽
Michael Gill ⚽
Cian Sheehy ⚽

Advertisement

DBR 6-2 Elton Wanderers
Luke Burgess 2
Joe Sheehy 1
Mykhailov 1
Mark O Callaghan 1
Matthew Flaherty 1

Division 4
Tralee Dynamos C 3-2 Mainebank FC
Both Mainebank FC goals from Paudie O’Sullivan

Charleville Cheese Senior Women Premier
Dingle Bay Rovers 0-6 Killarney Celtic
Celtic Goal scorers:
Amber MacIndoe x2
Ellie Mai Nugent x2
Katie Doe
Clodagh Moriarty
Player of the match: Norma Mahony, controlled midfield well and always looked to get the ball moving forwards.

Advertisement

U17 Premier
Castleisland 0 Killarney Ath 7

Senior Women
Castleisland 1 Listowel 3
Scorer: Rachel Templeman

Today:

Advertisement

U12 Girl’s South
Inter Kenmare B v Mastergeeha 7pm

U16 Girls Premier
Killarney Celtic v Inter Kenmare 8pm

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee draw on the double
Advertisement
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Liffey Celtics beat Killester to secure Paudie O'Connor National Cup title
Advertisement

Recommended

Open Information night in Gaelscoil Aogáin, Castleisland this Monday night January 27th
Almost 600,000 people visited OPW sites in Kerry in 2023
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Tralee draw on the double
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus