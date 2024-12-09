Advertisement
Monday local soccer fixtures & results

Dec 9, 2024 08:53 By radiokerrysport
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Inter League:

U12 Kerry Boys 8-0 Limerick County

Kerry scorers: Shay O'Connor x3, Allistar O'Sullivan, Ryan O'Donoghue, Dylan McCarthy, Aaron Keating and Tadgh Gilligan

U13 Kerry Boys 5-2 Cork

Kerry scorers: Luke Clifford x3, Kevin Foster and Cillian Scannell

U14 Boys Kerry 0-3 Limerick Desmond

Cork 4-1 U15 Kerry Boys

Kerry scorer: Darragh Keane

U15 Girls Premier
Camp 5-1 Dingle

Camp scorers: Órlaith Flynn x 2, Meabh Kennedy, Alison Bartley, Ellie Fitzgerald

Dingle scorer : Lucy Kennedy

U12 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Killorglin B 2-2 Killarney Celtic C

Killarney Celtic scorers: Dwayne Koeller, Own Goal

U14 Boy’s Division 2 North
Listowel C 2-5 Killarney Athletic B

Killarney Athletic scorers: Artem Dzhandra x2, Dylan O’Connor, Dylan Treimut, Robert Sychta

