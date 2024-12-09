Monday local soccer fixtures & results

Inter League:
U12 Kerry Boys 8-0 Limerick County
Kerry scorers: Shay O'Connor x3, Allistar O'Sullivan, Ryan O'Donoghue, Dylan McCarthy, Aaron Keating and Tadgh Gilligan
U13 Kerry Boys 5-2 Cork
Kerry scorers: Luke Clifford x3, Kevin Foster and Cillian Scannell
U14 Boys Kerry 0-3 Limerick Desmond
Cork 4-1 U15 Kerry Boys
Kerry scorer: Darragh Keane
U15 Girls Premier
Camp 5-1 Dingle
Camp scorers: Órlaith Flynn x 2, Meabh Kennedy, Alison Bartley, Ellie Fitzgerald
Dingle scorer : Lucy Kennedy
U12 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Killorglin B 2-2 Killarney Celtic C
Killarney Celtic scorers: Dwayne Koeller, Own Goal
U14 Boy’s Division 2 North
Listowel C 2-5 Killarney Athletic B
Killarney Athletic scorers: Artem Dzhandra x2, Dylan O’Connor, Dylan Treimut, Robert Sychta