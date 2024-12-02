Advertisement
Sport

Monday local soccer fixtures & results

Dec 2, 2024 08:04 By radiokerrysport
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Inter League:

Kerry U12 Girls 1-2 Cork

Limerick Desmond 1-1 Kerry U14 Girls

U12 Girls Round 3 National Cup

Ennis Town 1-2 St. Brendan’s Park

Park scorer: Caoimhe Field x2

U13 Boys National Cup Round 4

Killarney Celtic 2-1 BT Harps

Killarney Celtic scorer: David Ajibare x 2

U12 Boys Division 1

Park B 0-6 Park C

U14 Boys Division 2 North

Park C 0-6 Killarney Athletic B

Killarney Athletic scorers: Conor Brosnan
Dylan O’ Connor
Dylan Treimut
Nathan Jordan
Robert Sychta

