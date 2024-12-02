Monday local soccer fixtures & results

Inter League:
Kerry U12 Girls 1-2 Cork
Limerick Desmond 1-1 Kerry U14 Girls
U12 Girls Round 3 National Cup
Ennis Town 1-2 St. Brendan’s Park
Park scorer: Caoimhe Field x2
U13 Boys National Cup Round 4
Killarney Celtic 2-1 BT Harps
Killarney Celtic scorer: David Ajibare x 2
U12 Boys Division 1
Park B 0-6 Park C
U14 Boys Division 2 North
Park C 0-6 Killarney Athletic B
Killarney Athletic scorers: Conor Brosnan
Dylan O’ Connor
Dylan Treimut
Nathan Jordan
Robert Sychta