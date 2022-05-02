Monday local soccer fixtures & results

SFAI Munster 15’s Boys Shield Final
Kerry v Limerick District 1.00
Carragiline
Slattery’s Carpets 12’s Premier
Killarney Celtic v Listowel Celtic 11.00
11’s Bowl Semi-Final
Dingle Bay Rovers v Inter Kenmare 12.00
Advertisement
12’s Girls Division 1
Mastergeeha v Iveragh United 12.00
World of Tiles 14’s Division 2
Inter Kenmare B v Castleisland B 2.00
John Joe Naughton 13’s Cup Last 16
St Brendan’s Park B v St Brendan’s Park C 6.30
Advertisement
Tom Hayes 14’s Shield
Mastergeeha C v St Brendan’s Park B 7.00