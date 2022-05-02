Advertisement
Sport

Monday local soccer fixtures & results

May 2, 2022 09:05 By radiokerrysport
Monday local soccer fixtures & results Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Share this article

SFAI Munster 15’s Boys Shield Final
Kerry v Limerick District 1.00
Carragiline

Slattery’s Carpets 12’s Premier
Killarney Celtic v Listowel Celtic 11.00

11’s Bowl Semi-Final
Dingle Bay Rovers v Inter Kenmare 12.00

Advertisement

12’s Girls Division 1
Mastergeeha v Iveragh United 12.00

World of Tiles 14’s Division 2
Inter Kenmare B v Castleisland B 2.00

John Joe Naughton 13’s Cup Last 16
St Brendan’s Park B v St Brendan’s Park C 6.30

Advertisement

Tom Hayes 14’s Shield
Mastergeeha C v St Brendan’s Park B 7.00

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus