Monday Local Soccer Fixtures and Results

Division 1
Lenamore Rovers 2-1 Asdee
Lenamore goals. Michael Holly and Jose Carlos .
Match of the match lenamore captain. Paul o Connor. (CB )
Division 2 Result
Ballymac Celtic 6 - 2 Ballyheigue B
B.C Goalscorers :TJ Mc Mahon x2,Shane Kelliher,Shane Mc Gillycuddy,Dean O Connell & Matt Healy
MOTM : Conor Brick
Premier B
Castlegregory celtic A -2
AC Athletic-2
Scorers for castle Maurice O’Connell ⚽️⚽️
And MOTM
Munster junoir shield
Emeralds Eagles 0 : 5 Fenit Samphires A
Fenit scorers:
Cian Mckenna ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Ger McCarthy ⚽️⚽️
U15 Girls Premier
Castleisland 0-5 Listowel Celtic
U12 Boys Division 2 (South)
Killarney Athletic C 5-3 Killarney Celtic C
U14 Boys Division 1
Park B 1-3 Ballyhar A
U14 Boys Division 2 North
Fenit B 0-5 Dingle A,
FIXTURES
U16 Boys Premier
Inter Kenmare A v Killarney Athletic A, 7pm
Mastergeeha A v Tralee Dynamos A 6.30PM