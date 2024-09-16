Advertisement
Sport

Monday Local Soccer Fixtures and Results

Sep 16, 2024 08:26 By radiokerrynews
Division 1
Lenamore Rovers 2-1 Asdee
Lenamore goals. Michael Holly and Jose Carlos .
Match of the match lenamore captain. Paul o Connor. (CB )

Division 2 Result

Ballymac Celtic 6 - 2 Ballyheigue B

B.C Goalscorers :TJ Mc Mahon x2,Shane Kelliher,Shane Mc Gillycuddy,Dean O Connell & Matt Healy

MOTM : Conor Brick

Premier B
Castlegregory celtic A -2
AC Athletic-2
Scorers for castle Maurice O’Connell ⚽️⚽️
And MOTM

Munster junoir shield
Emeralds Eagles 0 : 5 Fenit Samphires A

Fenit scorers:
Cian Mckenna ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Ger McCarthy ⚽️⚽️

 

U15 Girls Premier
Castleisland 0-5 Listowel Celtic

U12 Boys Division 2 (South)
Killarney Athletic C 5-3 Killarney Celtic C

U14 Boys Division 1
Park B 1-3 Ballyhar A

U14 Boys Division 2 North
Fenit B 0-5 Dingle A,

 

FIXTURES

U16 Boys Premier
Inter Kenmare A v Killarney Athletic A, 7pm

Mastergeeha A v Tralee Dynamos A 6.30PM

