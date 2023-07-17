Advertisement
Sport

Monday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Jul 17, 2023 12:21 By radiokerrysport
Monday Local GAA Results and Fixtures
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship Group 1

Milltown - East Kerry V West Kerry Board 19:30,

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship Group
St.Kierans GAA Club V St Brendan's Board 19:30

===

North Kerry Minor Division 2 Final

7.30pm E.T. Venue: Mountcoal

Winner on the day.

Finuge v Moyvane

===

LGFA

Donal Curtin Cup

Division 1

Scartaglen v Spa 7:45pm

Division 2

Ballymac v Cromane 7:30pm

MKL Gaels v Clounmacon/Moyvane 7:30pm

ISG v Castleisland Desmonds 8pm

Division 3

Finuge St Senans v Abbeydorney 8pm

Kilcummin v Listowel Emmet's 7:30pm

Division 4

Fossa v Beale 7:30pm

Currow v Glenflesk 8pm

Kerins O'Rahillys v Laune Rangers 7:30pm

U14 County League

Div 1

MKL v Listowel Emmets 6:30pm

Div 2

Scartaglen v Corca Dhuibhne 5:45pm

Div 3

Fossa v Kilcummin 6:30pm

Div 6

Killarney Legion B v Dr Crokes 6:30pm

Div 8

John Mitchels B v ISG C 7pm

Backgame

Churchill v Brosna/Knockagoshel 7:30pm

