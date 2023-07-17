Monday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship Group 1
Milltown - East Kerry V West Kerry Board 19:30,
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship Group
St.Kierans GAA Club V St Brendan's Board 19:30
===
North Kerry Minor Division 2 Final
7.30pm E.T. Venue: Mountcoal
Winner on the day.
Finuge v Moyvane
===
LGFA
Donal Curtin Cup
Division 1
Scartaglen v Spa 7:45pm
Division 2
Ballymac v Cromane 7:30pm
MKL Gaels v Clounmacon/Moyvane 7:30pm
ISG v Castleisland Desmonds 8pm
Division 3
Finuge St Senans v Abbeydorney 8pm
Kilcummin v Listowel Emmet's 7:30pm
Division 4
Fossa v Beale 7:30pm
Currow v Glenflesk 8pm
Kerins O'Rahillys v Laune Rangers 7:30pm
U14 County League
Div 1
MKL v Listowel Emmets 6:30pm
Div 2
Scartaglen v Corca Dhuibhne 5:45pm
Div 3
Fossa v Kilcummin 6:30pm
Div 6
Killarney Legion B v Dr Crokes 6:30pm
Div 8
John Mitchels B v ISG C 7pm
Backgame
Churchill v Brosna/Knockagoshel 7:30pm