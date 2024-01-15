Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA news

Jan 15, 2024 08:02 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA news
The Kerry Supporters club will take coaches to the Allianz Football League game at Monaghan February 4th in Clones.

This is an overnight trip, leaving Saturday morning.

Booking for this trip can be made with full payment tonight in Ballygarry House Hotel and Listowel Arms Hotel at 8.

This is the final night for booking.

For further information contact Donal O'Leary, John King, or Martin Leane.

The AGM of the North Kerry Football Board takes place tonight @ 8 in the Listowel Arms Hotel.

Advertisement
