Monday Local GAA Fixures

Lynch Cup Ladies Football Championship Round 2
MTU Kerry v DCU 3
UL North Campus 4G Pitch at 8pm
===
Tralee/St Brendans Board Under 17 League
Group B
John Mitchels v Na Gaeil. This evening.
@ 7:30 pm in Ballyseedy under lights.
