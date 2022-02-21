Advertisement
Sport

Monday Local GAA Fixures

Feb 21, 2022 12:02 By radiokerrysport
Lynch Cup Ladies Football Championship Round 2

MTU Kerry v DCU 3

UL North Campus 4G Pitch at 8pm

===

Tralee/St Brendans Board Under 17 League
Group B
John Mitchels v Na Gaeil. This evening.
@ 7:30 pm in Ballyseedy under lights.

