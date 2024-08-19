Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Aug 19, 2024 07:55 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 13 football competition

Div. 3

Ardfert 5-16 Annascaul/Lispole 2-12

Div. 5 semi final.

St. Pats, Blennerville 2-08. Na Fianna 0-08

Today:

Ladies Football

Bon Secours County Championships

Round 1

First named at home

Games at 7.30 unless otherwise stated

Senior

Finuge/Senans -v- Castleisland Desmonds @ Mountcoal

Rathmore -v- Na Gaeil

Intermediate

Austin Stack -v- Beaufort

Scartaglin -v- Clounmacon/Moyvane @ Cordal

Corca Dhuibhne -v- MKL Gaels @ Gallarus – 7:15

Junior A

Laune Rangers -V- Ballymacelligott – 7:15

Fossa -v- Inbhear Scéine Gaels

Cromane -v- Spa - @ Glenbeigh

Junior B

Killarney Legion -v- John Mitchels

Annascaul/Castlegregory -v- Glenflesk @ Castlegregory

Junior C

Beale -v- MKL Gaels B

Handball’s World Wall Ball Championships start today at University of Limerick.

Men's A singles; Jack O'Shea, Kerry v David Walsh, Waterford at 9

Over 60s singles; Pat Lacey, Kerry v James Dunley, Dublin at 1

Mens open doubles small ball semi final; Jack O'Shea, Kerry and JP O'Connor, Limerick v William Polonco and Joe Cappilian, America at 2

Master's singles; John Joe Quirke, Kerry v Jonathan Westlake, Dublin at 6.30

