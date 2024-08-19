Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 13 football competition
Div. 3
Ardfert 5-16 Annascaul/Lispole 2-12
Div. 5 semi final.
St. Pats, Blennerville 2-08. Na Fianna 0-08
Today:
Ladies Football
Bon Secours County Championships
Round 1
First named at home
Games at 7.30 unless otherwise stated
Senior
Finuge/Senans -v- Castleisland Desmonds @ Mountcoal
Rathmore -v- Na Gaeil
Intermediate
Austin Stack -v- Beaufort
Scartaglin -v- Clounmacon/Moyvane @ Cordal
Corca Dhuibhne -v- MKL Gaels @ Gallarus – 7:15
Junior A
Laune Rangers -V- Ballymacelligott – 7:15
Fossa -v- Inbhear Scéine Gaels
Cromane -v- Spa - @ Glenbeigh
Junior B
Killarney Legion -v- John Mitchels
Annascaul/Castlegregory -v- Glenflesk @ Castlegregory
Junior C
Beale -v- MKL Gaels B
Handball’s World Wall Ball Championships start today at University of Limerick.
Men's A singles; Jack O'Shea, Kerry v David Walsh, Waterford at 9
Over 60s singles; Pat Lacey, Kerry v James Dunley, Dublin at 1
Mens open doubles small ball semi final; Jack O'Shea, Kerry and JP O'Connor, Limerick v William Polonco and Joe Cappilian, America at 2
Master's singles; John Joe Quirke, Kerry v Jonathan Westlake, Dublin at 6.30