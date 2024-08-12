Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Round four of the Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central region football competition
Division 1:
An Ghaeltacht 5-08 Austin Stacks. 5-16
Milltown Castlemaine 4-14 John Mitchels. 1-09
Division 3:
Annascaul/Lispole 0-05 St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers 5-12
Ardfert 4-16 Ballymacelligott. 1-05
Division 4 Semifinals:
Dingle 5-08 Churchill 2-05
Division 5:
Castlegregory 5-05 Na Fianna (Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist) 5-25
Division 6:
An Ghaeltacht B 2-09 Austin Stacks B. 5-14
Milltown Castlemaine B 4-10 John Mitchels B 1-11
Today:
Ladies Football
Aug 12th - Corrib Oil Senior Club League Finals
Div 1 Rathmore -v- Southern Gaels - Fitzgerald Stadium - 7.30pm
Div 2 Castleisland Desmonds -v- Beaufort - Austin Stack Park - 8.00pm
Div 3 Corca Dhuibhne -v- Cromane – Keel - 7.00pm
Div 5 Firies -v- Cloumacon/Moyvane - Connolly Park - 7.30pm
Div 6 Ballymacelligott -v- Kerins O Rahilly - Austin Stack Park - 6.30pm
Div 8 Beale -v - Dainegan Uí Chúis – Milltown - 7.30pm
Aug 12th – Corrib Oil Senior Club League – Relegation playoffs
Div 1 Scartaglen -v- Na Gaeil – Cordal - 7.30pm
Div 2 Dr Crokes -v- MKL Gaels Dr. Crokes - 7.30pm
Div 3 Finuge/St Senans -v- Spa – Finuge/St Senans - 7.30pm
Div 4 Kilcummin -v- Austin Stacks - Kilcummin - 7.30pm
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship Group A
Mon, 12 Aug, Venue: Kenmare, (Round 2), Kenmare Shamrocks V Austin Stacks 19:00, Ref: Evan Horan
Mon, 12 Aug, Venue: St Kieran's Castleisland, (Round 2), St.Kierans GAA Club V Killarney Legion 19:00, Ref: Stephen Mulvihill Snr
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship Group B
Mon, 12 Aug, Venue: Bishop Moynihan/Tim Linehan Park (Rathmore), (Round 2), Rathmore V North Kerry 19:00, Ref: Billy O Shea
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship Group C
Mon, 12 Aug, Venue: Blennerville (St Pats), (Round 2), St Brendan's Board V West Kerry Board 19:00, Ref: Maurice Murphy
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship Group D
Mon, 12 Aug, Venue: John Mitchels , (Round 2), John Mitchels V Dr. Crokes 19:00, Ref: Gavin Garnon