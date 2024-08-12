Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Aug 12, 2024 08:07 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Round four of the Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central region football competition

Division 1:

An Ghaeltacht 5-08 Austin Stacks. 5-16

Milltown Castlemaine 4-14 John Mitchels. 1-09

Division 3:

Annascaul/Lispole 0-05 St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers 5-12

Ardfert 4-16 Ballymacelligott. 1-05

Division 4 Semifinals:

Dingle 5-08 Churchill 2-05

Division 5:

Castlegregory 5-05 Na Fianna (Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist) 5-25

Division 6:

An Ghaeltacht B 2-09 Austin Stacks B. 5-14

Milltown Castlemaine B 4-10 John Mitchels B 1-11

Today:

Ladies Football

Aug 12th - Corrib Oil Senior Club League Finals
Div 1 Rathmore -v- Southern Gaels - Fitzgerald Stadium - 7.30pm
Div 2 Castleisland Desmonds -v- Beaufort - Austin Stack Park - 8.00pm
Div 3 Corca Dhuibhne -v- Cromane – Keel - 7.00pm
Div 5 Firies -v- Cloumacon/Moyvane - Connolly Park - 7.30pm
Div 6 Ballymacelligott -v- Kerins O Rahilly - Austin Stack Park - 6.30pm
Div 8 Beale -v - Dainegan Uí Chúis – Milltown - 7.30pm

Aug 12th – Corrib Oil Senior Club League – Relegation playoffs
Div 1 Scartaglen -v- Na Gaeil – Cordal - 7.30pm
Div 2 Dr Crokes -v- MKL Gaels Dr. Crokes - 7.30pm
Div 3 Finuge/St Senans -v- Spa – Finuge/St Senans - 7.30pm
Div 4 Kilcummin -v- Austin Stacks - Kilcummin - 7.30pm

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship Group A
Mon, 12 Aug, Venue: Kenmare, (Round 2), Kenmare Shamrocks V Austin Stacks 19:00, Ref: Evan Horan
Mon, 12 Aug, Venue: St Kieran's Castleisland, (Round 2), St.Kierans GAA Club V Killarney Legion 19:00, Ref: Stephen Mulvihill Snr

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship Group B
Mon, 12 Aug, Venue: Bishop Moynihan/Tim Linehan Park (Rathmore), (Round 2), Rathmore V North Kerry 19:00, Ref: Billy O Shea

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship Group C
Mon, 12 Aug, Venue: Blennerville (St Pats), (Round 2), St Brendan's Board V West Kerry Board 19:00, Ref: Maurice Murphy

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship Group D
Mon, 12 Aug, Venue: John Mitchels , (Round 2), John Mitchels V Dr. Crokes 19:00, Ref: Gavin Garnon

