Monday local GAA fixtures & results

The Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region under 13 football competition
Division 1:
An Ghaeltacht 2-09 John Mitchels 3-07
Austin Stacks 5-07 Kerins O'Rahilly's 1-04
Na Gaeil 0-07 Milltown Castlemaine 4-09
Division 3:
St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers 3-15 Ballymacelligott 2-06
Laune Rangers 3-15 Ardfert 0-04
Division 4:
St. Marys/Renard/Dromid/Waterville 3-08 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 2-05
Churchill defeated Dingle.
Division 5:
Castlegregory 4-09 Castleisland Desmonds 5-24
Na Fianna (S/D/T/T) 1-08 St. Pats Blennerville 2-07
Division 6:
An Ghaeltacht 1-02 John Mitchels B 5-16
Austin Stacks B 5-08 Kerins O'Rahilly's B 4-02
Na Gaeil B 0-04 Milltown Castlemaine B 4-02
U13 North Kerry League Semi Finals
Division 1
Finuge 3.15 Moyvane 2.15 after Extra time.
Listowel Emmets A 4.15 Ballyduff 2.09
Division 2
Knock Brosna 0.14 Northern Gaels A 4.06
Beale 2.06 St Senan's 3.09
Today
Kerry Petroleum Junior Hurling Championship
Group A
Venue: Dr Crokes
Dr. Crokes V Duagh 7:00