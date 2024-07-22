Advertisement
Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Jul 22, 2024 07:56 By radiokerrysport
The Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region under 13 football competition

Division 1:

An Ghaeltacht 2-09 John Mitchels 3-07

Austin Stacks 5-07 Kerins O'Rahilly's 1-04

Na Gaeil 0-07 Milltown Castlemaine 4-09

Division 3:

St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers 3-15  Ballymacelligott 2-06

Laune Rangers 3-15 Ardfert 0-04

Division 4:

St. Marys/Renard/Dromid/Waterville 3-08 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 2-05

Churchill defeated Dingle.

Division 5:

Castlegregory 4-09 Castleisland Desmonds 5-24

Na Fianna (S/D/T/T) 1-08 St. Pats Blennerville 2-07

Division 6:

An Ghaeltacht 1-02 John Mitchels B 5-16

Austin Stacks B 5-08 Kerins O'Rahilly's B 4-02

Na Gaeil B 0-04 Milltown Castlemaine B 4-02

U13 North Kerry League Semi Finals

Division 1

Finuge 3.15 Moyvane 2.15 after Extra time.

Listowel Emmets A 4.15 Ballyduff 2.09

Division 2

Knock Brosna 0.14 Northern Gaels A 4.06

Beale 2.06 St Senan's 3.09

Today

Kerry Petroleum Junior Hurling Championship

Group A

Venue: Dr Crokes

Dr. Crokes V Duagh 7:00

