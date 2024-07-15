Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Jul 15, 2024 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Ladies Football

Corrib Oil Senior Club League

Division 8

Dainegan Uí Chúis 1-20 -v- MKL Gaels B 3-08

Tralee/St Brendan's Under 13 League Sponsored by Kelliher's Mills

Div 2

Churchill 0-12 v Kerins O Rahilly's 2-14

Div 3

Na Gaeil B 5-10 v Ardfert B 4-8

North Kerry U13 League

Round 3

Division 1

Finuge 1.11 V Moyvane 1.06

Division 2

Beale 3.10 V St Senans 2.03

Northern Gaels 2.05 v Knock/Brosna 5.09

Division 3

Duagh2.04 v Listowel Emmets B 2.04

Today:

Ladies Football

Corrib Oil Senior Club League

Division 1

Southern Gaels -v- Na Gaeil - Waterville 7:30

Rathmore -v- Scartaglen - 7.30

Division 2

Beaufort -v- Castleisland Desmonds - 8.00

Dr Crokes -v- MKL Gaels - 7.30

Division 3

Spa -v- Corca Dhuibhne - 7.30

Finuge/Senans -v- Cromane - 7.45

Division 4

Abbeydorney -v- Kilcummin – John Mitchels 7.45

Laune Rangers -v- Austin Stacks - 7.30

Division 5

Inbhear Scéine Gaels -v- Clounmacon/Moyvane - Dromore 7.30

Fossa -v- Firies - 7.30

Division 6

Kerins O’Rahillys -v- Ballymacelligott – 7:30

Division 7

Annascaul/Castlegregory – John Mitchels - Annascaul 7.30

Glenflesk -v- Killarney Legion - 7.30

Division 8

Beale -v- Currow - Ballybunion - 8.00

Keanes SuperValu Minor Club Football Championship

Semi Finals

7.30

Extra time if necessary

A Cup

Laune Rangers v Dr. Crokes

A Shield

Killarney Legion v Rathmore

Ballymacelligott v John Mitchels

B Cup

Spa Killarney v Keel/Listry

Churchill v Ballyduff

B Shield

Glenflesk v Listowel Emmets

Na Fianna v An Ghaeltacht

C Cup

Tarbert/Ballylongford v Cordal/St Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers

Ardfert v Milltown/Castlemaine

C Shield

Cordal/St Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers v Firies

Na Gaeil V Moyvane

D Cup

Knock/Brosna v Kerins o Rahillys/St Pats

Kilcummin v Finuge

D Shield

St Senan’s v Annascaul/Lios Póil

Duagh v Beale

E Cup

Renard/St Marys/Valentia v Fossa

Castlegregory v Currow

E Shield

Beaufort v Dromid/Waterville

Daingean Uí Chúis v Gneeveguilla

Kerry Petroleum Junior Hurling Championship

Group A

Duagh home to St Brendan's 7:00

