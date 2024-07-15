Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Ladies Football
Corrib Oil Senior Club League
Division 8
Dainegan Uí Chúis 1-20 -v- MKL Gaels B 3-08
Tralee/St Brendan's Under 13 League Sponsored by Kelliher's Mills
Div 2
Churchill 0-12 v Kerins O Rahilly's 2-14
Div 3
Na Gaeil B 5-10 v Ardfert B 4-8
North Kerry U13 League
Round 3
Division 1
Finuge 1.11 V Moyvane 1.06
Division 2
Beale 3.10 V St Senans 2.03
Northern Gaels 2.05 v Knock/Brosna 5.09
Division 3
Duagh2.04 v Listowel Emmets B 2.04
Today:
Ladies Football
Corrib Oil Senior Club League
Division 1
Southern Gaels -v- Na Gaeil - Waterville 7:30
Rathmore -v- Scartaglen - 7.30
Division 2
Beaufort -v- Castleisland Desmonds - 8.00
Dr Crokes -v- MKL Gaels - 7.30
Division 3
Spa -v- Corca Dhuibhne - 7.30
Finuge/Senans -v- Cromane - 7.45
Division 4
Abbeydorney -v- Kilcummin – John Mitchels 7.45
Laune Rangers -v- Austin Stacks - 7.30
Division 5
Inbhear Scéine Gaels -v- Clounmacon/Moyvane - Dromore 7.30
Fossa -v- Firies - 7.30
Division 6
Kerins O’Rahillys -v- Ballymacelligott – 7:30
Division 7
Annascaul/Castlegregory – John Mitchels - Annascaul 7.30
Glenflesk -v- Killarney Legion - 7.30
Division 8
Beale -v- Currow - Ballybunion - 8.00
Keanes SuperValu Minor Club Football Championship
Semi Finals
7.30
Extra time if necessary
A Cup
Laune Rangers v Dr. Crokes
A Shield
Killarney Legion v Rathmore
Ballymacelligott v John Mitchels
B Cup
Spa Killarney v Keel/Listry
Churchill v Ballyduff
B Shield
Glenflesk v Listowel Emmets
Na Fianna v An Ghaeltacht
C Cup
Tarbert/Ballylongford v Cordal/St Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers
Ardfert v Milltown/Castlemaine
C Shield
Cordal/St Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers v Firies
Na Gaeil V Moyvane
D Cup
Knock/Brosna v Kerins o Rahillys/St Pats
Kilcummin v Finuge
D Shield
St Senan’s v Annascaul/Lios Póil
Duagh v Beale
E Cup
Renard/St Marys/Valentia v Fossa
Castlegregory v Currow
E Shield
Beaufort v Dromid/Waterville
Daingean Uí Chúis v Gneeveguilla
Kerry Petroleum Junior Hurling Championship
Group A
Duagh home to St Brendan's 7:00