Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Ladies Football
U14 County League
Division 1
Corca Dhuibhne 3-08 -v- Abbeydorney 2-14
Division 2
Kerins O Rahillys 3-04 -v- Listowel Emmets 5-13
Division 3
Killarney Legion 1-12 -v- Scartaglen/Cordal 1-04
Beaufort 7-09 -v- Moyvane 5-06
Na Gaeil 1-05 -v- Laune Rangers 4-10
Division 4
Kilcummin 2-05 -v- Austin Stacks 7-07
Fossa 6-08 -v- Spa 3-07
Ballymac 1-11 -v- Beale 3-20
Division 5
Dr Crokes 2-00 -v- Shannonside Tarbert 2-12
Division 6
Finuge/Senans 7-11 -v- Dingle 8-08
Ballyduff 8-06 -v- Glenflesk 3-06
Duagh -v- Miltown/Castlemaine - not played
Division 7
Annascaul/Castlegregory B 6-03 -v- MKL B 9-11
Southern Gaels B -v- Abbeydorney B - Colaiste na Sceilge - awaiting result
Division 8
Kerins O’Rahilly's B -v- ISG C - awaiting result
Today:
Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 17's football competition
Games at 7
Div. 3.
St. Michaels Foilmore/Skellig Rangers meet An Ghaeltacht.
Div. 4.
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane host Dromid/Waterville
Dingle play Renard/St. Mary's/Valentia
Castleisland Desmonds/Scartaglen welcome Castlegregory
East Kerry League
Round 4 at 7
Division 1
Spa V Legion
Rathmore V Crokes
Division 2
Currow V Cordal
Glenflesk V Kilcummin
Division 3
Kenmare B V Fossa
Beaufort V Legion B
North Kerry Ladies Football
Clanmaurice Medical Practice
Under 16
At 7
Division 1
Corca Dhuibhne v Abbeydorney
Division 4
Finuge/st Senans v Ballymac