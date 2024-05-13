Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures & results

May 13, 2024 07:48 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Ladies Football
U14 County League

Division 1
Corca Dhuibhne 3-08 -v- Abbeydorney 2-14

Division 2
Kerins O Rahillys 3-04 -v- Listowel Emmets 5-13

Division 3
Killarney Legion 1-12 -v- Scartaglen/Cordal 1-04
Beaufort 7-09 -v- Moyvane 5-06
Na Gaeil 1-05 -v- Laune Rangers 4-10

Division 4
Kilcummin 2-05 -v- Austin Stacks 7-07
Fossa 6-08 -v- Spa 3-07
Ballymac 1-11 -v- Beale 3-20

Division 5
Dr Crokes 2-00 -v- Shannonside Tarbert 2-12

Division 6
Finuge/Senans 7-11 -v- Dingle 8-08
Ballyduff 8-06 -v- Glenflesk 3-06
Duagh -v- Miltown/Castlemaine - not played

Division 7
Annascaul/Castlegregory B 6-03 -v- MKL B 9-11
Southern Gaels B -v- Abbeydorney B - Colaiste na Sceilge - awaiting result

Division 8
Kerins O’Rahilly's B -v- ISG C - awaiting result

Today:

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 17's football competition

Games at 7

Div. 3.

St. Michaels Foilmore/Skellig Rangers meet An Ghaeltacht.

Div. 4.

Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane host Dromid/Waterville

Dingle play Renard/St. Mary's/Valentia

Castleisland Desmonds/Scartaglen welcome Castlegregory

East Kerry League

Round 4 at 7

Division 1

Spa V Legion

Rathmore V Crokes

Division 2

Currow V Cordal

Glenflesk V Kilcummin

Division 3

Kenmare B V Fossa

Beaufort V Legion B

North Kerry Ladies Football

Clanmaurice Medical Practice

Under 16

At 7

Division 1

Corca Dhuibhne v Abbeydorney

Division 4

Finuge/st Senans v Ballymac

