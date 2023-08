North Kerry Under 15 ‘A’ Hurling Championship

Final

Ballyduff 1 - 16 Crotta O’Neill’s 0 - 14

TODAY:

Keane’s SuperValu County Minor Football Championship

Semi-Finals

6:45

Must be a winner on the day

East Kerry vs St Kieran’s in Milltown

Austin Stacks vs North Kerry in Abbeydorney

Minor Shield Semi Final

Mid Kerry vs St Brendan’s in Currow @ 6:30