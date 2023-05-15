Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 17's football competition
Div. 1 final @ 7
Laune Rangers meet Milltown/Castlemaine in Keel
Div. 2 semi-finals
Austin Stacks welcome An Ghaeltacht, 7.30 throw in
Ballymacelligott host Ardfert @ 7
Div. 3A @ 7
Castleisland Desmonds host Na Gaeil
North Kerry Minor Football League
Round 3
Division 1 @ 7
Listowel Emmets v Tarbert
Ballyduff v Duagh
Division 2
Moyvane v Finuge @ 7
Beale v Knocknagoshel/Brosna @ 7.30
Northern Gaels v St Senans, in Ballylongford @ 7
East Region U17 Football League
Sponsored By Talter Jack Bar Restaurant Accommodation
Round 3
Division 1
Dr Crokes V Kilcummin @ 7
Kenmare V Rathmore @ 7.30
Division 2 @ 7
Glenflesk V Cordal/Scartaglen
Currow V Spa
Division 3 @ 6
Kenmare B V Legion B