Monday local GAA fixtures & results

May 15, 2023 10:05 By radiokerrysport
Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 17's football competition

Div. 1 final @ 7
Laune Rangers meet Milltown/Castlemaine in Keel

Div. 2 semi-finals
Austin Stacks welcome An Ghaeltacht, 7.30 throw in
Ballymacelligott host Ardfert @ 7

Div. 3A @ 7
Castleisland Desmonds host Na Gaeil

North Kerry Minor Football League
Round 3

Division 1 @ 7
Listowel Emmets v Tarbert
Ballyduff v Duagh

Division 2
Moyvane v Finuge @ 7
Beale v Knocknagoshel/Brosna @ 7.30
Northern Gaels v St Senans, in Ballylongford @ 7

East Region U17 Football League
Sponsored By Talter Jack Bar Restaurant Accommodation
Round 3

Division 1
Dr Crokes V Kilcummin @ 7
Kenmare V Rathmore @ 7.30

Division 2 @ 7
Glenflesk V Cordal/Scartaglen
Currow V Spa

Division 3 @ 6
Kenmare B V Legion B

