Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 17's football competition
Round 3 at 7
Div. 1A.
Ardfert host Keel/Listry
Milltown/Castlemaine play Austin Stacks
Div. 1B.
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane welcome An Ghaeltacht
Laune Rangers versus Ballymacelligott
Div. 3A.
John Mitchels are up against Castleisland Desmonds
Castlegregory welcome Na Gaeil
Div. 3B.
Skellig Rangers play Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle
Div. 5.
Kerins O'Rahillys/St Pat's host Renard/St. Mary's
North Kerry Minor Football League
Division 2 Round 2 @ 7
Moyvane host Beale
Knocknagoshel/Brosna v Northern Gaels in Knocknagoshel
St Senans home to Finuge
East Kerry U17 Football League
Sponsored by Talter Jack Bar Restaurant & Accommodation
Games at 7
Division One
Round 2
Dr Crokes V Legion
Kilcummin V Kenmare
Division Two
Round 2
Glenflesk V Spa
Beaufort V Currow