Monday local GAA fixtures & results

May 8, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 17's football competition

Round 3 at 7

Div. 1A.
Ardfert host Keel/Listry
Milltown/Castlemaine play Austin Stacks

Div. 1B.
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane welcome An Ghaeltacht
Laune Rangers versus Ballymacelligott

Div. 3A.
John Mitchels are up against Castleisland Desmonds
Castlegregory welcome Na Gaeil

Div. 3B.
Skellig Rangers play Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle

Div. 5.
Kerins O'Rahillys/St Pat's host Renard/St. Mary's

North Kerry Minor Football League

Division 2 Round 2 @ 7
Moyvane host Beale
Knocknagoshel/Brosna v Northern Gaels in Knocknagoshel
St Senans home to Finuge

East Kerry U17 Football League
Sponsored by Talter Jack Bar Restaurant & Accommodation
Games at 7

Division One
Round 2
Dr Crokes V Legion
Kilcummin V Kenmare

Division Two
Round 2
Glenflesk V Spa
Beaufort V Currow

