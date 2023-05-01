Monday local GAA fixtures & results

The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 17's football competition
Round 2 at 7
Div. 1B.
Laune Rangers host Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane
An Ghaeltacht welcome Ballymacelligott
Div. 3A.
Na Gaeil welcome John Mitchels
Div. 3B.
Churchill play Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle
St. Michaels Foilmore are up against Skellig Rangers
Div. 5.
Dromid/Waterville meet Kerins O'Rahillys/St Pat's
Renard/St. Marys welcome Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist
East Region U17 Football League
Sponsored by Talter Jack Bar & Restaurant Accommodation Killarney
Round 1
First named at home
Division 1 @ 7
Kenmare v Dr Crokes
Legion v Rathmore
Division 2
Spa v Beaufort @ 7
Cordal/Scartaglin v Currow in Scartaglin at 7
Firies v Glenflesk at 5
Division 3 @ 5
Kenmare B v Gneeveguilla
North Kerry Minor Football League
Round 1
At 7
Division 1
Castleisland Desmonds v Listowel Emmets
Duagh v Tarbert
Division 2
St Senans v Moyvane
Finuge v Knocknagoshel/Brosna in Clounmacon
Beale v Northern Gaels
North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats
Under 12 Division 2
Moyvane v Castleisland Desmond’s @ 5