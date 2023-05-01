Monday local GAA fixtures & results

The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 17's football competition

Round 2 at 7

Div. 1B.

Laune Rangers host Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane

An Ghaeltacht welcome Ballymacelligott

Div. 3A.

Na Gaeil welcome John Mitchels

Div. 3B.

Churchill play Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle

St. Michaels Foilmore are up against Skellig Rangers

Div. 5.

Dromid/Waterville meet Kerins O'Rahillys/St Pat's

Renard/St. Marys welcome Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist



East Region U17 Football League

Sponsored by Talter Jack Bar & Restaurant Accommodation Killarney

Round 1

First named at home

Division 1 @ 7

Kenmare v Dr Crokes

Legion v Rathmore

Division 2

Spa v Beaufort @ 7

Cordal/Scartaglin v Currow in Scartaglin at 7

Firies v Glenflesk at 5

Division 3 @ 5

Kenmare B v Gneeveguilla

North Kerry Minor Football League

Round 1

At 7

Division 1

Castleisland Desmonds v Listowel Emmets

Duagh v Tarbert

Division 2

St Senans v Moyvane

Finuge v Knocknagoshel/Brosna in Clounmacon

Beale v Northern Gaels

North Kerry Ladies Football

Billy Kissane Meats

Under 12 Division 2

Moyvane v Castleisland Desmond’s @ 5