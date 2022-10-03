Monday local GAA fixtures & results

East Kerry Football
Minor Championship
Sponsored by Talter jack Bar & Restaurant & Accommodation
Division 2
Glenflesk 3-29 Fossa 4-12
South Kerry Under 13 Football Championship
Finals
Plate; St. Mary's/Reenard/Valentia - Young Islanders 5.13 St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers 1.5
Cup; Waterville - Frank Casey's/Dromid Pearses 2.9 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 0.10
North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark
Under 14 Division 4 Plate Final
Duagh 7-12 v Listowel Emmets B 2-04
McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored u15 North Kerry League Division 1 Final
Listowel Emmets 2. 11 Finuge 2.10
McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored u15 North Kerry Championship Division 1
Ballyduff 3. 16 Beale 2. 09
Division 2 Semi-final
Duagh 4. 10 Knock Brosna 2. 08
Minor North Kerry League
Division 2 Final.
Tarbert 3.18
Northern Gaels 3.08
Junior North Kerry League Final
Division 4
Beale 1.09
Duagh 0.08
Today:
Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship
6.00
Milltown Castlemaine home to Beaufort
Spa home to Firies at 7-30