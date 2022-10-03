Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Oct 3, 2022 08:10 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures & results Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

East Kerry Football

Minor Championship
Sponsored by Talter jack Bar & Restaurant & Accommodation
Division 2
Glenflesk 3-29 Fossa 4-12

South Kerry Under 13 Football Championship
Finals
Plate; St. Mary's/Reenard/Valentia - Young Islanders 5.13 St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers 1.5
Cup; Waterville - Frank Casey's/Dromid Pearses 2.9 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 0.10

Advertisement

North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark
Under 14 Division 4 Plate Final
Duagh 7-12 v Listowel Emmets B 2-04

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored u15 North Kerry League Division 1 Final
Listowel Emmets 2. 11 Finuge 2.10

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored u15 North Kerry Championship Division 1
Ballyduff 3. 16 Beale 2. 09

Advertisement

Division 2 Semi-final
Duagh 4. 10 Knock Brosna 2. 08

Minor North Kerry League
Division 2 Final.
Tarbert 3.18
Northern Gaels 3.08

Junior North Kerry League Final
Division 4
Beale 1.09
Duagh 0.08

Advertisement

Today:

Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship
6.00
Milltown Castlemaine home to Beaufort

East Kerry Football
Minor Championship
Sponsored by Talter Jack Bar & Restaurant & Accommodation
Division 2
Spa home to Firies at 7-30

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus