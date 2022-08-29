Monday local GAA fixtures & results

North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship
Ballyduff v Kilmoyley @ Ballyduff 6:30
Crotta O'Neill's v Dr. Crokes @ Dromakee 6:30
South Kerry Junior Hurling Championship Final
Tralee Parnell's v Kenmare @ Fitzgerald Stadium @ 6.30
Kerry LGFA County Championships
U13 B semi final
ISG v Fossa in St John's school Kenmare @7
Randles Brothers Championships
Senior Rd 2
Rathmore v Na Gaeil 7.15
Intermediate Rd 4
Corca Dhuibhne v MKL Gaels in Gallarus @ 7
Junior B
Ballymac v Annascaul/Castlegregory - 7.00
RESULTS:
Kerry LGFA County Championships
U13 A championship
Semi final AET
Castleisland Desmond's 5-10 v MKL Gaels 5-12
U17 C Championship
AET
Ballyduff 6-10 v Na Gaeil 3-17
Randles Brothers Junior C Championship
Rathmore B 6-07 v Glenflesk 1-05