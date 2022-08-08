Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry Terry’s Butchers Oakpark Under 14

Division 2

Na Gaeil 3-06 Dingle/Castlegregory/Annascaul 0-11

Keane's Supervalu County Minor Football Championship Quarter Finals - both at 6.30pm.

East Kerry V South Kerry District Board at J P O Sullivan Park, Killorglin (Laune Rangers)

North Kerry V Austin Stacks at Castleisland Desmonds

LADIES FOOTBALL

Randles Brothers County Intermediate Football Championship will be played tonight.

Dr Crokes v MKL Gaels at 7:00 in Dr Crokes

Inbhear Sceine Gaels v Corca Dhuibhne at 7.30 in Kilgarvan

Austin Stacks v Beaufort at 7.30 in Connolly Park, Tralee

Scartaglin - Bye

Dillions Waste And Recycling Senior League Division 1

Na Gaeil v Castleisland Desmonds is at 7-30

Terrys Butchers Oakpark Under 14 Division 3

Beale v Ballyduff at 7-00

Division 4

Duagh v Listowel Emmetts B at 6-30

Currow v Finuge/St Senans at 7-00