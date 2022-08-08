Advertisement
Sport

Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Aug 8, 2022 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Share this article

North Kerry Terry’s Butchers Oakpark Under 14

Division 2
Na Gaeil 3-06 Dingle/Castlegregory/Annascaul 0-11

Keane's Supervalu County Minor Football Championship Quarter Finals - both at 6.30pm.
East Kerry V South Kerry District Board at J P O Sullivan Park, Killorglin (Laune Rangers)
North Kerry V Austin Stacks at Castleisland Desmonds

Advertisement

LADIES FOOTBALL

Randles Brothers County Intermediate Football Championship will be played tonight.

Dr Crokes v MKL Gaels at 7:00 in Dr Crokes
Inbhear Sceine Gaels v Corca Dhuibhne at 7.30 in Kilgarvan
Austin Stacks v Beaufort at 7.30 in Connolly Park, Tralee
Scartaglin - Bye

Advertisement

Dillions Waste And Recycling Senior League Division 1
Na Gaeil v Castleisland Desmonds is at 7-30

Terrys Butchers Oakpark Under 14 Division 3
Beale v Ballyduff at 7-00

Division 4
Duagh v Listowel Emmetts B at 6-30
Currow v Finuge/St Senans at 7-00

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus