Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry Terry’s Butchers Oakpark Under 14
Division 2
Na Gaeil 3-06 Dingle/Castlegregory/Annascaul 0-11
Keane's Supervalu County Minor Football Championship Quarter Finals - both at 6.30pm.
East Kerry V South Kerry District Board at J P O Sullivan Park, Killorglin (Laune Rangers)
North Kerry V Austin Stacks at Castleisland Desmonds
LADIES FOOTBALL
Randles Brothers County Intermediate Football Championship will be played tonight.
Dr Crokes v MKL Gaels at 7:00 in Dr Crokes
Inbhear Sceine Gaels v Corca Dhuibhne at 7.30 in Kilgarvan
Austin Stacks v Beaufort at 7.30 in Connolly Park, Tralee
Scartaglin - Bye
Dillions Waste And Recycling Senior League Division 1
Na Gaeil v Castleisland Desmonds is at 7-30
Terrys Butchers Oakpark Under 14 Division 3
Beale v Ballyduff at 7-00
Division 4
Duagh v Listowel Emmetts B at 6-30
Currow v Finuge/St Senans at 7-00