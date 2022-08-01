Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Aug 1, 2022 10:08 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures & results Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

County Minor Football Championship
Round 3
Games at 7

Group 1
Venue: Blennerville; St Brendan's Board V Rathmore
Venue: Fossa; East Kerry V North Kerry

Group 2
Venue: J P O Sullivan Park; Laune Rangers V West Kerry Board
Venue: Caherciveen; South Kerry District Board V Mid Kerry Board

Advertisement

Group 3
Venue: Dr Crokes; Dr. Crokes V Austin Stacks
Venue: Cordal; St.Kierans GAA Club V Kenmare Shamrocks

Lee Strand Under 15 County Hurling League
Division 1 semi-final
Tralee Parnell's v Lixnaw @ Caherslee, 5.00

North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship
Preliminary Round
Lixnaw v Dr. Crokes @ Lixnaw, 7.15

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus