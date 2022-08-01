Monday local GAA fixtures & results

County Minor Football Championship
Round 3
Games at 7
Group 1
Venue: Blennerville; St Brendan's Board V Rathmore
Venue: Fossa; East Kerry V North Kerry
Group 2
Venue: J P O Sullivan Park; Laune Rangers V West Kerry Board
Venue: Caherciveen; South Kerry District Board V Mid Kerry Board
Group 3
Venue: Dr Crokes; Dr. Crokes V Austin Stacks
Venue: Cordal; St.Kierans GAA Club V Kenmare Shamrocks
Lee Strand Under 15 County Hurling League
Division 1 semi-final
Tralee Parnell's v Lixnaw @ Caherslee, 5.00
North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship
Preliminary Round
Lixnaw v Dr. Crokes @ Lixnaw, 7.15