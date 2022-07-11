Monday local GAA fixtures & results

County U21 Football Championship
Semi-finals @ 7
Venue: Austin Stack Park; East Kerry V St.Kierans
Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium; North Kerry V Kenmare District
Kerry Ladies Football
U14 County League
Division 1
MKL Gaels v Cromane - in Keel @ 7
Division 2
Glenflesk v Abbeydorney - @ 8
Division 3
Dingle/Annascaul/Castlegregory v Kilcummin - in Annascaul @ 6.45
Division 4
Laune Rangers v Rathmore - in Cloon @ 7
Talter Jack sponsored East Region U17 League
Division 3 Final
7 at Barradubh community field
Gneeveguilla v Killarney Legion
East Region U15 Football League
sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Cordal v Kilcummin @ 7
Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Football
U17 Division 3 semi-final replay
Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders v Kerins O`Rahilly's/St Pats Blennerville
Throw in is at 7 in Valentia
North Kerry U13 Football League
sponsored by McElligott Oils Asdee
Division 1B
Round 2
Knocknagoshel/Brosna v Listowel B @ 7.30 in Brosna
Beale home to Finuge @ 7
Lee Strand County Under 15 Hurling League
Division 1
Kenmare/Kilgarvan v Ballyduff in Kilgarvan @ 7.30