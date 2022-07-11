Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Jul 11, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
County U21 Football Championship
Semi-finals @ 7

Venue: Austin Stack Park; East Kerry V St.Kierans

Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium; North Kerry V Kenmare District

Kerry Ladies Football
U14 County League

Division 1
MKL Gaels v Cromane - in Keel @ 7

Division 2
Glenflesk v Abbeydorney - @ 8

Division 3
Dingle/Annascaul/Castlegregory v Kilcummin - in Annascaul @ 6.45

Division 4
Laune Rangers v Rathmore - in Cloon @ 7

Talter Jack sponsored East Region U17 League
Division 3 Final
7 at Barradubh community field
Gneeveguilla v Killarney Legion

East Region U15 Football League
sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Cordal v Kilcummin @ 7

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Football
U17 Division 3 semi-final replay
Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders v Kerins O`Rahilly's/St Pats Blennerville
Throw in is at 7 in Valentia

North Kerry U13 Football League
sponsored by McElligott Oils Asdee

Division 1B
Round 2

Knocknagoshel/Brosna v Listowel B @ 7.30 in Brosna
Beale home to Finuge @ 7

Lee Strand County Under 15 Hurling League
Division 1
Kenmare/Kilgarvan v Ballyduff in Kilgarvan @ 7.30

