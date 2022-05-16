Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures & results

May 16, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Round 3 of the Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 17 football competition continues this evening.
All games have a 7 o'clock throw in.
Division 1:
Ardfert welcome Austin Stacks.
Churchill host Keel/Listry.

Division 2:
Ballymacelligott play An Ghaeltacht.

Division 3:
Kerins O`Rahilly's/St Pats Blennerville meet Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders.

Division 4:
Dromid/Waterville are up against Renard - St. Mary's.
Na Gaeil host Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe.

County Senior Hurling League
Division 3
Abbeydorney home to Dr. Crokes at 7:30
Tralee Parnells host St Brendan's at 7:45

Talter Jack sponsored East Kerry U17 Football League
Games at 7 unless stated
First named at home

Division One
Rathmore V Kilcummin
Kenmare V Dr.Crokes.

Division Two
Firies V Spa @ 7-30

Division 3
Gneeveguilla v Beaufort
Fossa V Currow

Kerry Ladies Football

Donal Curtin Cup
Division 2
Beaufort v Castleisland Desmond's in Fossa at 6.30

U16 Co League
Division 2
Scartaglen v ISG 7.00
Chorca Dhuibhne/Castlegregory v Austin Stacks, in- Castlegregory 7.30

U14 Non County Player League finals

Division 1
A Final
Fossa 5-10 v Southern Gaels 5-07

B Final
Austin Stacks 3-03 v MKL Gaels 0-08

Division 2
A Final
Listowel Emmets 4-10 v Beaufort 6-08

Division 3
A Final
Glenflesk 6-06 v Moyvane 3-04
B Final
Killarney Legion 2-10 Churchill 1-03

Division 4
A Final
Beale 6-08 v Kilcummin 3-04

Division 4
B Final
Finuge St Senans 3:15 v Southern Gaels B 3-04

Division 5
A Final
Inbhear Scéine Gaels B 1-04 v Brosna Knocknagashel 2-12

B Final
Spa 2-02 v Ballyduff 5-12

Donal Curtin Cup
Na Gaeil 4-10 v Scartaglen 5-06

Killarney Legion 2-14 v ISG 4-08
Finuge St Senans 1-10 v Austin Stacks 2-11

MKL Gaels 3-09 v Spa 2-11

Firies 1-07 v Listowel Emmets 3-08

Fossa 1-05 v Annascaul Castlegregory 1-22

Glenflesk v Kerins O'Rahillys - 6.30

Southern Gaels B 1-14 v Rathmore B

John Mitchel's 4-02 v Dingle 3-05

Glenflesk 1-18 v Kerins O'Rahillys 1-08

