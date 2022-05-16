Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Round 3 of the Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 17 football competition continues this evening.

All games have a 7 o'clock throw in.

Division 1:

Ardfert welcome Austin Stacks.

Churchill host Keel/Listry.

Division 2:

Ballymacelligott play An Ghaeltacht.

Division 3:

Kerins O`Rahilly's/St Pats Blennerville meet Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders.

Advertisement

Division 4:

Dromid/Waterville are up against Renard - St. Mary's.

Na Gaeil host Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe.

County Senior Hurling League

Division 3

Abbeydorney home to Dr. Crokes at 7:30

Tralee Parnells host St Brendan's at 7:45

Talter Jack sponsored East Kerry U17 Football League

Games at 7 unless stated

First named at home

Advertisement

Division One

Rathmore V Kilcummin

Kenmare V Dr.Crokes.

Division Two

Firies V Spa @ 7-30

Division 3

Gneeveguilla v Beaufort

Fossa V Currow

Advertisement

Kerry Ladies Football

Donal Curtin Cup

Division 2

Beaufort v Castleisland Desmond's in Fossa at 6.30

U16 Co League

Division 2

Scartaglen v ISG 7.00

Chorca Dhuibhne/Castlegregory v Austin Stacks, in- Castlegregory 7.30

Advertisement

U14 Non County Player League finals

Division 1

A Final

Fossa 5-10 v Southern Gaels 5-07

B Final

Austin Stacks 3-03 v MKL Gaels 0-08

Advertisement

Division 2

A Final

Listowel Emmets 4-10 v Beaufort 6-08

Division 3

A Final

Glenflesk 6-06 v Moyvane 3-04

B Final

Killarney Legion 2-10 Churchill 1-03

Division 4

A Final

Beale 6-08 v Kilcummin 3-04

Division 4

B Final

Finuge St Senans 3:15 v Southern Gaels B 3-04

Division 5

A Final

Inbhear Scéine Gaels B 1-04 v Brosna Knocknagashel 2-12

B Final

Spa 2-02 v Ballyduff 5-12

Donal Curtin Cup

Na Gaeil 4-10 v Scartaglen 5-06

Killarney Legion 2-14 v ISG 4-08

Finuge St Senans 1-10 v Austin Stacks 2-11

MKL Gaels 3-09 v Spa 2-11

Firies 1-07 v Listowel Emmets 3-08

Fossa 1-05 v Annascaul Castlegregory 1-22

Glenflesk v Kerins O'Rahillys - 6.30

Southern Gaels B 1-14 v Rathmore B

John Mitchel's 4-02 v Dingle 3-05

Glenflesk 1-18 v Kerins O'Rahillys 1-08