Monday local GAA fixtures & results

The semi-finals of Division 1 of the Lee Strand Féile hurling competition take place this evening.
Tralee Parnell's play Crotta O’Neill’s in Caherslee at 6.30 while Ballyduff will be at home to Lixnaw @ 6.45.
In a Division 2 Round 5 back game Kilmoyley host Firies at 6.30.
The Division 3 Féile C Final has Causeway hosting Abbeydorney from 7.
The Kellihers’s Toyota Tralee Central Region under 17 football competition continues this evening.
All games at 7
Division 1:
Keel/Listry welcome Ardfert
Laune Rangers play Churchill.
Division 2:
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane are up against Milltown/Castlemaine.
An Ghaeltacht entertain John Mitchels.
Division 3:
Castlegregory GAA Club host Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle.
Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders play St Michael's-Foilmore
Division 4:
Na Gaeil welcome Dromid/Waterville.
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe are up against Renard - St. Mary's