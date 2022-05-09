Monday local GAA fixtures & results

The semi-finals of Division 1 of the Lee Strand Féile hurling competition take place this evening.

Tralee Parnell's play Crotta O’Neill’s in Caherslee at 6.30 while Ballyduff will be at home to Lixnaw @ 6.45.

In a Division 2 Round 5 back game Kilmoyley host Firies at 6.30.

The Division 3 Féile C Final has Causeway hosting Abbeydorney from 7.

The Kellihers’s Toyota Tralee Central Region under 17 football competition continues this evening.

All games at 7

Division 1:

Keel/Listry welcome Ardfert

Laune Rangers play Churchill.

Division 2:

Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane are up against Milltown/Castlemaine.

An Ghaeltacht entertain John Mitchels.

Division 3:

Castlegregory GAA Club host Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle.

Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders play St Michael's-Foilmore

Division 4:

Na Gaeil welcome Dromid/Waterville.

Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe are up against Renard - St. Mary's