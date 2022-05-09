Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures & results

May 9, 2022 09:05 By radiokerrynews
Monday local GAA fixtures & results Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

The semi-finals of Division 1 of the Lee Strand Féile hurling competition take place this evening.

Tralee Parnell's play Crotta O’Neill’s in Caherslee at 6.30 while Ballyduff will be at home to Lixnaw @ 6.45.

In a Division 2 Round 5 back game Kilmoyley host Firies at 6.30.

Advertisement

The Division 3 Féile C Final has Causeway hosting Abbeydorney from 7.

The Kellihers’s Toyota Tralee Central Region under 17 football competition continues this evening.
All games at 7

Division 1:
Keel/Listry welcome Ardfert
Laune Rangers play Churchill.

Advertisement

Division 2:
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane are up against Milltown/Castlemaine.
An Ghaeltacht entertain John Mitchels.

Division 3:
Castlegregory GAA Club host Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle.
Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders play St Michael's-Foilmore

Division 4:
Na Gaeil welcome Dromid/Waterville.
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe are up against Renard - St. Mary's

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus