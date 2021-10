The Kelliher's Toyota, Tralee Central Region under 13’s football competition

Div. 2

Na Gaeil 2-08(14) Ballymac 3-06(15).

A goal by Ballymac in the final minutes of the game gave them victory and they are overall winners of the division.

Advertisement

 

Tralee & St Brendan's Under 13 League Sponsored by Timberland Kitchens & Flooring.

Churchill 0-11 v Austin Stacks A 0-9.

Tralee & St Brendan's Under 15 District Championship.

Ballymac 2-6 v Austin Stacks 7-15