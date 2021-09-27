Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Sep 27, 2021 07:09 By radiokerrynews
Monday local GAA fixtures & results Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

South Kerry Under 13 Football Championship
Final
Waterville Frank Caseys/Dromid Pearses 3.10 St. Michaels/Foilmore 1.6

Round 2 of The Kelliher's Toyota, Tralee Central Region under 13’s football competition

Div. 1:
Milltown/Castlemaine 3-08 Austin Stacks 2-10
Laune Rangers 1-15 Churchill 1-08

Advertisement

Div. 2.
Annascaul/Lispole 1-09 Ballymacelligott 3-09
Ardfert 2-02 Na Gaeil 4-14

Div. 3
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 5-18 Castlegregory 5-19

Div. 4
Dingle 5-13 Austin Stacks B 4-08

Advertisement

North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark
Under14

Division 2
Ballymac 2-06 v Churchill 2-10
Na gaeil 4-09 v listowel Emmets 3-04
Division 4
Ballyduff 3-07 v Finuge/Senans 1-04

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus