Monday local GAA fixtures & results

South Kerry Under 13 Football Championship
Final
Waterville Frank Caseys/Dromid Pearses 3.10 St. Michaels/Foilmore 1.6
Round 2 of The Kelliher's Toyota, Tralee Central Region under 13’s football competition
Div. 1:
Milltown/Castlemaine 3-08 Austin Stacks 2-10
Laune Rangers 1-15 Churchill 1-08
Div. 2.
Annascaul/Lispole 1-09 Ballymacelligott 3-09
Ardfert 2-02 Na Gaeil 4-14
Div. 3
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 5-18 Castlegregory 5-19
Div. 4
Dingle 5-13 Austin Stacks B 4-08
North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark
Under14
Division 2
Ballymac 2-06 v Churchill 2-10
Na gaeil 4-09 v listowel Emmets 3-04
Division 4
Ballyduff 3-07 v Finuge/Senans 1-04