Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Club Championship Group A Quarter-Finals
Mon, 03 Mar,
Mon, 03 Mar, Venue: Connolly Park ( Austin Stacks), (Quarter-Final), Austin Stacks V Kenmare Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Connie O Connor
Mon, 03 Mar, Venue: John Mitchels , (Quarter-Final), John Mitchels V Killarney Legion 19:00, Ref: Peter Curtin
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Club Championship Group B Quarter-Finals
Mon, 03 Mar,
Mon, 03 Mar, Venue: Ballyduff, (Quarter-Final), Ballyduff V Churchill 19:00, Ref: Eamonn Moran
