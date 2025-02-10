Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Handball's Munster 40x20 Diamond Masters B doubles semi final tonight sees Dermot Casey and Pat Lacey, Kerry play Martin Spain and Kevin Buckley, Tipperary at 8 in Liscarroll, Cork.
Advertisement
Handball's Munster 40x20 Diamond Masters B doubles semi final tonight sees Dermot Casey and Pat Lacey, Kerry play Martin Spain and Kevin Buckley, Tipperary at 8 in Liscarroll, Cork.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus