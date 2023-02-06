Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures and results

Feb 6, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Tralee/St Brendan's Minor Football League
Sponsored by Lee Strand

Group A.
@ 3 in Strand Road
St Pat's/Kerins O Rahilly's v Ardfert

Group B.
@ 2 in Ballyseedy
John Mitchels v Na Gaeil

